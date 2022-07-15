Man last seen at hospital found dead By Press Association July 15, 2022, 11:11 am File photo dated 04/06/16 of Police Scotland officers in Glasgow, as Police officers in Scotland will today take the “most overt demonstration of action” in more than 100 years by withdrawing their “goodwill” amid an ongoing dispute over pay. The action will start at 5pm on Friday. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man who was last seen in hospital has been found dead, Police Scotland have said. The body of Stephen McFarlane was found near Inverkip Road in Greenock on Thursday, seven days after he was last seen at the town’s Inverclyde Royal Hospital. Earlier this week, Sergeant Gary Arthur said police were “becoming increasingly concerned” about Mr McFarlane, and he urged anyone who had seen him to contact officers. Stephen McFarlane, who was reported missing on Monday (Police Scotland) Mr McFarlane, 32, from Greenock, was reported missing on Monday, having been last seen at the hospital at about 2am on July 7. Police Scotland said the body is still to be formally identified but Mr McFarlane’s family have been informed. The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a report is being prepared for the procurator fiscal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Farmer convicted of wife’s murder 40 years after hiding her body in septic tank Police name man whose body was found in water at Glencoe Netflix’s Man Vs Bee star Rowan Atkinson reveals why he can’t watch Line of Duty Police search for young woman seen on Kessock Bridge in Inverness