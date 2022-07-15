Amber weather warning issued for some parts of Scotland next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Amber weather warning issued for some parts of Scotland next week

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 5:25 pm Updated: July 15, 2022, 6:15 pm
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for parts of southern Scotland next week as temperatures look set to reach 30C.

From Sunday the weather in Scotland will be sunny and hot, peaking on Tuesday, when the mercury will hover around 30C.

Weather forecasters warn there may be some adverse health effects for people vulnerable to extreme heat, such as young children and the elderly.

The public have been warned to watch out for sunburn or heat exhaustion, with changes in working practices and daily routines recommended.

There is a possible risk of power cuts due to failures in heat-sensitive systems and equipment.

With more people likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers, there could be an increased risk of incidents near water.

It comes following an unprecedented red weather warning for extreme heat in parts of England, where temperatures look set to reach 40C in what is a first for the Met Office.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued a water scarcity warning.

In the east of Scotland, areas such as the Dee, Firth of Forth, Almond and Tyne catchment areas have been raised to moderate scarcity which means businesses that extract water from the areas should only do so “if absolutely necessary”, Sepa warned.

This could impact businesses such as distilleries, farming and hydro-electricity.

The Clyde, Helmsdale, Earn and Spey catchments are now at alert level, which encourages members of the public to check equipment.

The dry weather means river and groundwater levels across Scotland are low.

Nathan Crichlow-Watton, head of water and planning at Sepa, said: “The situation continues to deteriorate in the east of the country, with most areas now in alert or moderate scarcity level.

“We’re also now seeing conditions worsen in the south west and businesses that rely on water in this part of the country should also be thinking about how to be more efficient.

“Water scarcity is a very real threat as a result of climate change, and one which affects multiple industries across Scotland including agriculture, whisky production, golf and hydropower.”

The Scottish Government said it is ready to co-ordinate a response to the weather.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown, lead minister for resilience, said: “We are aware of the weather warnings currently in place and are receiving regular updates from partners including the Met Office and emergency services.

“When temperatures increase, it’s important to monitor forecasts and follow public health advice, including staying hydrated and drinking plenty of fluids and avoiding excess alcohol.

“I would also urge people to look out for vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, as older people, those with underlying conditions and those living alone may struggle to keep cool and hydrated.

“Water safety incidents and drownings increase in hot weather and people should be aware of the dangers and use supervised beaches and pools when possible – follow the Water Safety Code and in an emergency call 999.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]