News Scotland

Extreme heat warning extended to cover more of Scotland

By Press Association
July 17, 2022, 1:32 pm Updated: July 17, 2022, 1:44 pm
More people will be at beaches and rivers in the hot spell (David Cheskin/PA)
More people will be at beaches and rivers in the hot spell (David Cheskin/PA)

An amber warning for extreme heat on Monday and Tuesday has been extended to cover more parts of Scotland.

The Met Office is warning the high temperatures will also hit parts of eastern and central Scotland as well as the south of the country.

The amber warning was extended on Sunday morning to cover Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife, Perthshire and parts of central Scotland.

Temperatures could go as high as 30C in these areas, with the Met Office saying there will be widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.

Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “The next couple of days are set to be exceptionally hot.

“Please take care and follow sensible advice – keep out of direct sun, stay well-hydrated and look out for others who may be suffering from the heat.”

The public have been warned to watch out for sunburn or heat exhaustion, with changes in working practices and daily routines recommended.

There is a possible risk of power cuts due to failures in heat-sensitive systems and equipment.

With more people likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers, there could be an increased risk of incidents near water.

The Scottish Government’s resilience minister Keith Brown said: “We are aware of the extension to the weather warnings currently in place and are receiving regular updates from partners including the Met Office and emergency services.

“Our resilience arrangements have been activated and stand ready at all times to co-ordinate a response to severe weather issues where required. We will continue to closely monitor developments.

“When temperatures increase, it’s important to monitor forecasts and follow public health advice, including staying hydrated and drinking plenty of fluids and avoiding excess alcohol.

“I would also urge people to look out for vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, as older people, those with underlying conditions and those living alone may struggle to keep cool and hydrated.”

Those planning on travelling to the red warning areas should expect “significant disruption”, he said.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued a water scarcity warning.

In the east of Scotland, areas such as the Dee, Firth of Forth, Almond and Tyne catchment areas have been raised to moderate scarcity which means businesses that extract water from the areas should do so only “if absolutely necessary”, Sepa warned.

A large part of England including London has a red warning in place for Monday and Tuesday with record-breaking temperatures expected.

This has led to the UK Health Security Agency issuing its first level four alert, which is described as a “national emergency”.

