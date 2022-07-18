Man dies after kayak capsizes in River Spey

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died after his kayak capsized in the River Spey in Moray, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Fochabers at around 4.45pm on Sunday.

A 51-year-old man was recovered from the water but pronounced dead.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called around 4.45pm on Sunday 17 July to a report of a capsized kayak on the River Spey near Fochabers.

“Emergency services attended and a 51-year-old man was recovered from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”