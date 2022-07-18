Man dies after kayak capsizes in River Spey By Press Association July 18, 2022, 11:24 am Police Scotland said a man died after his kayak capsized in the River Spey near Fochabers in Moray on Sunday (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has died after his kayak capsized in the River Spey in Moray, police have confirmed. Emergency services were called to the scene near Fochabers at around 4.45pm on Sunday. A 51-year-old man was recovered from the water but pronounced dead. A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called around 4.45pm on Sunday 17 July to a report of a capsized kayak on the River Spey near Fochabers. “Emergency services attended and a 51-year-old man was recovered from the water and pronounced dead at the scene. “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Tributes to boy, 13, who died after swimming in the river as safety alert issued Live: UK heatwave: One of hottest days ever with warnings of worse to come Kayaker found dead on River Spey after emergency services called The Parrot King: Meet the man saving endangered species as he looks after 90 exotic birds at Aberdeenshire home