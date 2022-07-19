Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision on Monday evening.

The incident took place on the A93 Old Military Road between Braemar and Ballater in Aberdeenshire.

The 68-year-old man was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the crash, which took place at around 8.25pm.

Police closed the road until 7am on Tuesday.

Officers are appealing for information from members of the public.

Inspector Scott Deans, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident, or saw the motorbike shortly beforehand, to please speak with officers if they haven’t done so already.

“You can call police on 101, quoting incident 3691 of 18 July.”