Covid spread quickly among students during freshers’ week, study shows

Covid-19 spread “rapidly” via social interactions during freshers’ week among the student population in Glasgow during the autumn of 2020, according to new research.

A study published on Tuesday by Public Health Scotland with the University of Glasgow and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde showed there were 11 independent introductions of the Covid-19 virus into the student population which caused at least four large outbreaks.

Researchers used genomic epidemiology to investigate a large cluster of cases among University of Glasgow students in the autumn of 2020 at the start of the 2020/21 academic year.

They looked at 1,039 student cases of Covid-19 identified between September and November 2020 and found 50% were associated with student halls.

Food parcels are handed out by the University of Glasgow to students staying at the Murano Street Student Village in September 2020 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Genome sequencing, which is working out the order of the genes in an organism’s DNA, combined with epidemiological information was used to provide a deep insight into the outbreak.

Data in the study found the virus was transmitted from within Scotland in two out of four outbreaks and infection spready rapidly via social activity and gatherings during freshers’ week.

In 2020, around 600 students at the University of Glasgow were self-isolating after reports of large parties at the Murano Street residences in Maryhill.

Public Health Scotland say universities present a risk to increasing numbers of Covid-19 during the winter but with rapid identification and implementing control methods will have a limited impact on the local community if more outbreaks are to happen as students return to campus this year.

A study from Public Health Scotland showed Covid spread ‘rapidly’ due to social activities during freshers’ week (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Dr Alison Smith-Palmer from Public Health at Public Health Scotland said: “The data and information we gain through sequencing has played a crucial role in being able to look back at an outbreak such as this.

“It allows us to investigate it further for public health benefit and to support the overall response to COVID-19, as well as any future outbreaks of different viruses like flu.”

Dr Smith-Palmer praised the response from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde as well as the students affected who she said had “high compliance” with infection control methods.

She added: “These actions prevented any further rise in case numbers and also limited any impact on the surrounding community.”

Chris Illingworth, co-senior author and senior lecturer at the University of Glasgow said: “This study is a reminder that Covid-19 can spread extremely rapidly. Within a short time of the virus getting into the university more than 1,000 students were infected.

“Prompt action to stop the spread of the virus was effective in bringing the outbreak to an end and preventing any long-term impact on the wider Glasgow community.”

Dr Catriona Milosevic, co-author of the study and consultant in public health medicine, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “This study is a reminder of the impact the pandemic had on university students and staff, as well as adding to our understanding of transmission of infection in these settings.”