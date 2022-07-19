Police investigate after man’s body is found in city square By Press Association July 19, 2022, 2:10 pm Hunter Square in Edinburgh was cordoned off after the discovery of a body (Dan Barker/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in the centre of Edinburgh. Officers were called to Hunter Square off the Royal Mile at about 9.40am on Tuesday. The area around the square was cordoned off with police tape on Tuesday morning and police vehicles and an ambulance were at the scene. A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were called to a concern for a person at Hunter Square, Edinburgh, at around 9.40am on Tuesday, 19 July 2022. “The body of a man was found and inquiries to establish the cause of death are ongoing.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Death of man found in Edinburgh city centre ‘not suspicious’, say police Scottish Police Federation warns calls to ‘escalate’ action could increase Man dies after motorbike and car crash in Scottish Highlands Man in his 20s dies swimming in lake at Cotswold Water Park