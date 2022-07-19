Woman, 90, dies after being hit by van By Press Association July 19, 2022, 2:52 pm Police are appealing for witnesses to the accident which took place on Monday (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A pensioner has died after being hit by a van in Clackmannanshire. The 90-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene on Burgh Mews in Alloa at about 4pm on Monday. Police believe the van drove away before the emergency services arrived, but confirm it was traced a short while later. The road was closed for about four hours to allow investigations to be carried out. Sergeant Jack Swindells of the Forth Valley Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who sadly lost her life. “Our inquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who saw what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to come forward. “Anyone with any information or dashcam footage which may assist is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2366 of July 18, 2022.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Investigation launched after car hits parked police speed camera van on AWPR Three-year-old boy dies after ‘heartbreaking’ tractor collision on Bury farm Woman dies and man suffers ‘potentially life-altering injury’ after dog attack Pensioner dies after collision in Aberdeenshire