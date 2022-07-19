Grieving partner pays tribute to man who died in A92 crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The grieving partner of a man who died in a crash has said it was “cruel” their move to Aberdeenshire “has been cut short and we cannot live our dreams together”.

David Millar, 46, died after the Kia Sportage he was driving crashed on Thursday as he travelled along the A92 between Stonehaven and Dundee.

Donna, his partner, said: “David lived his life with love and laughter. Forty six is too young.

“It is cruel that this chapter of our life, our recent move to Aberdeenshire, has been cut short and we cannot live our dreams together, there was so much more we were meant to do.

“He was loved by everyone and could throw a legendary BBQ.”

She added: “David will be sorely missed by his family and friends in Scotland, and his parents, sisters and wider family in New Zealand.”

Emergency services were called at 1.35pm to the crash near to North Esk Bridge, but the St Cyrus man died at the scene.

Police Scotland said it was still investigating the causes of the crash, and urged anyone with further information to contact the force on 101, quoting incident number 1506 of July 14.

Road policing Sergeant Eoin Maxwell said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of David at this very difficult time.”