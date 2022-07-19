Grieving partner pays tribute to man who died in A92 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Grieving partner pays tribute to man who died in A92 crash

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 3:58 pm Updated: July 19, 2022, 4:06 pm
Police are appealing for information over the accident in which David Millar died (David Cheskin/PA)
The grieving partner of a man who died in a crash has said it was “cruel” their move to Aberdeenshire “has been cut short and we cannot live our dreams together”.

David Millar, 46, died after the Kia Sportage he was driving crashed on Thursday as he travelled along the A92 between Stonehaven and Dundee.

Donna, his partner, said: “David lived his life with love and laughter. Forty six is too young.

“It is cruel that this chapter of our life, our recent move to Aberdeenshire, has been cut short and we cannot live our dreams together, there was so much more we were meant to do.

“He was loved by everyone and could throw a legendary BBQ.”

She added: “David will be sorely missed by his family and friends in Scotland, and his parents, sisters and wider family in New Zealand.”

Emergency services were called at 1.35pm to the crash near to North Esk Bridge, but the St Cyrus man died at the scene.

Police Scotland said it was still investigating the causes of the crash, and urged anyone with further information to contact the force on 101, quoting incident number 1506 of July 14.

Road policing Sergeant Eoin Maxwell said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of David at this very difficult time.”

