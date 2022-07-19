Death of man found in Edinburgh city centre ‘not suspicious’, say police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Death of man found in Edinburgh city centre ‘not suspicious’, say police

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 9:28 pm
Emergency vehicles at Hunter Square Edinburgh, where a man’s body was found was found today.
Emergency vehicles at Hunter Square Edinburgh, where a man’s body was found was found today.

Police have said the death of a 31-year-old is not being treated as suspicious after his body was found in Edinburgh city centre.

Officers were called to Hunter Square off the Royal Mile at about 9.40am on Tuesday when the body was discovered.

The area around the square was cordoned off with police tape, with officers standing guard and an ambulance crew on scene.

Police tape in Edinburgh City Centre
Emergency vehicles at Hunter Square Edinburgh, where a man’s body was found was found (Dan Barker/PA)

One bench in the square was covered with a silver protective cover.

A Police Scotland spokesman said on Tuesday: “Officers were called to a concern for person at Hunter Square, Edinburgh, at around 9.40am on Tuesday July 19.

“The body of a 31-year-old man was found.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, which is not being treated as suspicious.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal