Edinburgh Film Festival launches 75th anniversary programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Edinburgh Film Festival launches 75th anniversary programme

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 10:06 am Updated: July 20, 2022, 11:58 am
Creative Director Kristy Matheson launches the Edinburgh International Film Festival (Jane Barlow/PA)
Creative Director Kristy Matheson launches the Edinburgh International Film Festival (Jane Barlow/PA)

Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) has launched the programme for its 75th anniversary, which will feature films starring Colin Farrell, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda.

It will also mark the 50th anniversary of the women’s film festival which recognised films made by female directors.

The festival is returning as a fully in-person event for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

The opening gala will feature the debut from Scottish film-maker Charlotte Wells, Aftersun, starring Normal People’s Paul Mescal.

It tells the story of Sophie (played as a young girl by Frankie Corio and as an adult by Celia Rowlson-Hall), who reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father (Mescal) 20 years earlier.

Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin return in Still Working 9 To 5, investigating the fight for women’s rights they kick-started with the original film in 1980.

Colin Farrell and Jodi Turner-Smith star in After Yang, which will feature as the festival’s closing gala.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London
Paul Mescal stars in Aftersun, which will feature in the opening gala of the Edinburgh International Film Festival (Ian West/PA)

It tells the story of a family who lose their AI helper, and the profound feelings the experience induces.

In total, there will be 87 new feature films, two short film programmes and two large-scale retrospectives across the festival, which runs from August 12-20.

One film-maker will also be presented with the prestigious Michael Powell Award for Best British Feature.

Film Fest in the City will screen more familiar titles in St Andrew’s Square, including classics such as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Shrek, and 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Glastonbury Festival 2014 – Day 3
Dolly Parton will appear in Still Working 9 To 5 at the Edinburgh International Film Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

EIFF creative director Kristy Matheson said: “For our 75th anniversary, we’ve embraced the very essence of cinema – from its production to its exhibition, it’s a truly collective pursuit.

“Working alongside a talented team of programmers and festival producers to craft our 2022 programme has been joyous. I’m excited to share our programme with you today and look forward to welcoming audiences back to EIFF this August.”

Culture Minister Neil Gray said: “I am delighted to see such a jam-packed programme of events for this very special 75th Edinburgh International Film Festival.

“With dozens of films and a host of premieres set to be screened, and with us all able to attend venues in person, I am sure this year’s event will be a fantastic success.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]