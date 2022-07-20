Police make second arrest over death of man in Lanark By Press Association July 20, 2022, 4:46 pm A second man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 24-year-old man which police are treating as murder (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A second arrest has been made following the death of a 24-year-old man in Lanark. Emergency services were called to Mousebank Road in the town at 1.55am on Saturday July 16. Police said that Peter Kirkwood was pronounced dead at the scene. Peter Kirkwood died at the weekend (Police Scotland/PA) A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death, officers confirmed. It comes after they arrested a 22-year-old man on Sunday who has since been released pending further inquiries. Detectives say anyone who may have seen a disturbance in the area should get in touch and that police inquiries are continuing. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Fourth man charged after boxer Amir Khan ‘robbed at gunpoint for £72,000 watch’ Man charged over Lanark death Man jailed after driving at police officer and jumping out of sunroof screaming ‘come on then’ Grenfell: Man contemplated jumping 18 floors while holding five-year-old son