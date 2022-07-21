Teenage boy charged in connection with alleged beach assault

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 16-year-old boy has been charged after another teenager was allegedly assaulted at a beach in Ayrshire.

The incident happened at about 6.25pm on Monday July 19 at Irvine beach, and led to a 16-year-old boy being taken to hospital with serious, but non-threatening injuries.

Crowds flocked to the popular coastal town on Monday as Scotland saw temperatures of over 30C in some places.

Local byelaws prohibit the consumption of alcohol in public places across Ayrshire. Large amounts of alcohol has been seized in North Ayrshire with a robust approach being taken to those intent on causing disorder and antisocial behaviour on our beaches. #AyrshireSaferShores pic.twitter.com/rZZJsZqNuP — Ayrshire Police (@AyrshirePolice) July 18, 2022

Police said that a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch from Saltcoats CID thanked the public with their assistance in the investigation.

He added: “Officers will continue to patrol beaches across Ayrshire, as part of the Safer Shores initiative.”