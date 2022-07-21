Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after attempted murder By Press Association July 21, 2022, 2:26 pm Police tape near a scene of a suspected crime. A 31-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was seriously injured in Glasgow on Thursday morning(Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 31-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries following an incident police are treating as an attempted murder. Police were called to the scene on Springfield Road in Glasgow’s east end in the early hours of Thursday. The man was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detective Inspector Kenny McDonald said: “Around 12.05am on Thursday, July 21, 2022, officers were called to Springfield Road, Glasgow, after a 31-year-old man was seriously injured. “Emergency services attended and he was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with what were described as life threatening injuries. “Officers are treating this as an attempted murder and enquiries are ongoing. “Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0005 of July 21, 2022. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash Motorcyclist, 68, suffers ‘life threatening’ injuries after A93 crash in Aberdeenshire Motorcyclist, 68, suffers ‘life threatening’ injuries after A93 crash in Aberdeenshire Woman dies and man suffers ‘potentially life-altering injury’ after dog attack