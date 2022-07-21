Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after attempted murder

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 31-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries following an incident police are treating as an attempted murder.

Police were called to the scene on Springfield Road in Glasgow’s east end in the early hours of Thursday.

The man was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detective Inspector Kenny McDonald said: “Around 12.05am on Thursday, July 21, 2022, officers were called to Springfield Road, Glasgow, after a 31-year-old man was seriously injured.

“Emergency services attended and he was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with what were described as life threatening injuries.

“Officers are treating this as an attempted murder and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0005 of July 21, 2022. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.”