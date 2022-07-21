Tributes paid to ‘loving husband and devoted father’ after fatal bike crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Tributes paid to ‘loving husband and devoted father’ after fatal bike crash

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 5:12 pm
Police are investigating the crash in which motorcyclist Michael Gall was killed (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police are investigating the crash in which motorcyclist Michael Gall was killed (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The wife of a motorcyclist who died in a Highlands crash has paid tribute to him as a “wonderful, loving husband and a devoted father”.

Michael Gall died on Tuesday when the Ducati motorbike he was riding and a MG car crashed at 12.10pm on the A82 near Invermoriston, Police Scotland said.

Gaynor, the 51-year-old’s wife, said: “Michael was a wonderful, loving husband and a devoted father.”

Emergency services were called to crash, but the motorcyclist from Inverness was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michael Gall died in a crash on the A82 near Invermoriston on Tuesday (Police Scotland)

Nobody else was injured.

Sergeant David Miller, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time.

“I would ask anyone who saw the vehicles immediately prior to the crash to come forward.

“I would also ask anyone with dashcam footage who was in the area around the time of the crash to check their footage and provide anything relevant to us as soon as possible.

“A number of vehicles had passed the crash site before emergency services arrived and I would urge them to get in touch with anything useful.”

Sergeant Miller said anyone with information should contact 101, quoting incident number 1362 of July 19.

After the crash the road was closed in both directions, with motorists sent on a 120-mile diversion.

The A82 was closed for about seven hours as the cause of the crash was investigated by officers, and was re-opened to traffic at about 7pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal