Teenage girl who died in River Teith named by police

A 14-year-old girl who died in hospital after getting into difficulty in a river in Stirlingshire has been named.

Police Scotland have identified her as Nieve McIsaac.

The teenager got into difficulty in the River Teith near Carse of Lecropt Road, Bridge of Allan, on Tuesday July 12 at about 5.50pm.

She was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow by air ambulance, where she was pronounced dead on Saturday.

Her family has released the following statement: “Nieve was a clever, funny, and beautiful young girl.

“She was a much loved daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece, and we have been left devastated by her death.

“We wish to ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

Officers said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the girl’s death.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are providing support to her family and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”