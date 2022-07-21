Warning over loch’s shellfish after raised levels of toxins identified

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Warning over loch’s shellfish after raised levels of toxins identified

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 9:48 pm
Western Isles Council advised that produce fished from the loch should not be eaten until further notice (Alamy/PA)

A “raised” level of toxins found in shellfish from a loch in the Western Isles may make the seafood unsafe for humans to eat.

The region’s local authority warned consuming produce such as mussels, cockles, or razor fish from West Loch Roag – Miavaig and Eilean Tenish on Lewis could be harmful.

It has been reported that Food Standards Scotland found potentially fatal biotoxins in some of the catches, and shellfish harvesters have been informed of the discovery.

Western Isles Council advised that produce fished from the loch should not be eaten until further notice and that the situation would be kept under observation until algae levels subside.

A spokesperson for the local authority told STV News: “Monitoring work undertaken on behalf of Food Standards Scotland has identified raised levels of shellfish toxins in West Loch Roag – Miavaig and Eilean Tenish in Lewis.

“Eating shellfish such as mussels, cockles, or razor fish from these areas may pose a risk to human health.

“Commercial shellfish harvesters in these areas have been contacted by the Comhairle and steps have been taken to postpone harvesting until algae levels subside.

“It is a sensible precaution to avoid eating shellfish from the loch until further notice.”

