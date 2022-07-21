Scots urged to take part in consultation on outdoor education Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scots urged to take part in consultation on outdoor education Bill

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 12:02 am
The Bill plans to guarantee access to outdoor residential education for children in Scotland (David Davies/PA)
A consultation on legislation which would guarantee at least one week of outdoor education for children aged 12 to 16 closes on Friday.

Tory MSP Liz Smith proposed the Schools (Residential Outdoor Education) (Scotland) Bill.

If passed, the Bill would place a requirement on local authority or grant-funded schools to offer at least one week of outdoor residentials to pupils, which Ms Smith said was “one of the most valuable and rewarding aspects of the learning experience”.

“This is a final opportunity for people to have their say on my proposals which would ensure at least a week’s worth of outdoor, residential education for those youngsters aged 12-16,” she said.

“The responses I have received so far have been overwhelmingly positive and I thank everyone who has taken the time to respond to the consultation over the last couple of months, including those who have raised many crucial issues to me.

“The benefits of delivering this Bill cannot be overstated for our youngsters.

Outdoor education is hugely beneficial for both the mental and physical wellbeing of young people, which is so important especially after the impact the pandemic has had on their education.

“These outdoor educational experiences can improve youngsters’ confidence, resilience and self-esteem as well as helping cement friendships for life.

“Even more importantly it is our youngsters from our most deprived communities who have often never had these opportunities, but this Bill would ensure that is put right.”

“On this final day of the consultation, I hope to receive even more responses. That will allow me to bring this Bill to the next stage in the Scottish Parliament and hopefully succeed in securing cross-party support for this new legislation.”

The consultation can be accessed by going to

https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/OutdoorEducation/

.

