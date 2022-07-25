More than 20,000 objections lodged over Flamingo Land’s Loch Lomond plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than 20,000 objections lodged over Flamingo Land’s Loch Lomond plans

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 2:53 pm
Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer welcomed the objections (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer welcomed the objections (Jane Barlow/PA)

More than 20,000 objections to proposals for a Flamingo Land development on the banks of Loch Lomond were submitted over the weekend, the Scottish Greens have said.

Plans from the theme park developer have been fought fiercely by the party, with original proposals being withdrawn two years ago after receiving more than 50,000 objections.

A fresh application for the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park site includes hotels, lodges, restaurants, cafes, shops, a craft brewery, a water park and “external activity areas” such as children’s play zones and a monorail.

Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer, who last year stated his party would send the developers “packing” after the initial planning withdrawal, said he was “grateful” to those who have backed the campaign so far.

Some 10,000 objections were recorded within the first 24 hours of the campaign, which launched on Friday.

The total number of submissions against the development was sitting at more than 22,000 as of Monday.

Mr Greer, MSP for West Scotland, said: “I am grateful to everyone who has backed the community campaign to save Loch Lomond from Flamingo Land’s second attempt at a destructive ‘resort’ development.

“The volume of responses over the weekend shows just how strongly people feel about protecting our national parks and in particular the world-famous natural landscape of Loch Lomond at one of its most accessible locations.

“Local residents have repeatedly proposed a range of potential alternative uses for the site which could boost the social and economic wellbeing of the area, maintain easy public access and protect the ancient woodland at Drumkinnon, but site owner Scottish Enterprise has so far been unwilling to deal with anyone other than the Yorkshire theme park operator.

“There is still time to add your voice and I’d encourage everyone who loves Loch Lomond to make sure you have your say.”

