Covid-19 hospitalisation figures decrease by 6.3%, figures show By Press Association July 27, 2022, 12:56 pm The latest figures from Public Health Scotland have been revealed (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The number of Scots hospitalised with Covid-19 has decreased, latest figures have revealed. Hospitalisation rates for patients with coronavirus were 1,660 in the week ending July 24, compared to 1,772 from the previous week. That is a 6.3% decrease, according to the latest figures from Public Health Scotland. However, there were 31 new admissions to intensive care units (ICU) with a laboratory confirmed Covid-19 test – an increase of five from the week ending July 17. One in 15 Scots were estimated to have the virus in the week to July 14 , the equivalent of 340,900 Scots – or 6.48% of the population. And the latest death record for those with Covid-19 is from the week ending July 17, where there were 82 deaths – the same as the previous week, according to the National Records of Scotland. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal One in 20 Covid patients suffer long-term smell or taste issues – study Step forward in developing a vaccine for all cold viruses, including Covid Covid isn’t gone, says Biden after emerging from isolation Meta asks Oversight Board for guidance on Covid-19 misinformation policy