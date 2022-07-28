Armed police called to scene of Edinburgh hit-and-run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Armed police called to scene of Edinburgh hit-and-run

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 5:40 pm Updated: July 28, 2022, 5:46 pm
Armed police were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Edinburgh (PA)
Armed police were scrambled to a hit-and-run crash in Edinburgh which left a 24-year-old man seriously injured.

Emergency services were dispatched to Ferry Road Drive in the capital at about 1.45pm on Thursday after a collision involving a motorcycle and a car.

Armed police were sent to the scene, with witnesses having seen them in nearby Ferry Road.

Police Scotland said the occupants of the car “made off”.

Armed police were dispatched to Ferry Road Drive in Edinburgh, and were seen by residents near the scene (PA)

The street has now been sealed off by emergency services, and fire crews, police and ambulances were seen at the crash site.

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, and medics have said he sustained serious injuries in the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called around 1.45pm on Thursday 28 July, to a report of crash involving a car and a motorbike in the Ferry Road Drive area of Edinburgh.

“The motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

“The occupants of the vehicle made off. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Anyone with information, including dashcam footage that could assist, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1820 of Thursday July 28.”

