Man seriously injured in attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Man seriously injured in attack

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 9:42 am Updated: July 29, 2022, 9:58 am
Police are appealing for information about the attack, which occurred in Inverness on Thursday afternoon (PA)
Police are appealing for information about the attack, which occurred in Inverness on Thursday afternoon (PA)

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was attacked in an attempted murder in Inverness.

Police found the 31-year-old seriously injured when they were called to Esk Road at around 1.25pm on Thursday.

He was taken by ambulance to the city’s Raigmore Hospital, where medical staff describe his condition as stable.

Police are treating the incident as attempted murder and appealed for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Czerniakiewicz said: “From our inquiries so far, we believe there was a disturbance to the rear of flats on Esk Road where the injured man was attacked by at least one other man which resulted in him being seriously injured.

“The suspect for the attack is described as white, in his early 20s, has short red/fair hair, is of skinny build, and was wearing dark clothing.

“He was seen afterwards on CCTV running from Esk Road through the housing estate towards Mackay Road.

“This happened in the early afternoon and I am sure someone from this largely residential area would have either seen or heard what happened.

“It is imperative that we catch the man responsible for this attempted murder.

“Officers will be in the area today and I would urge people to approach them with any information they believe may assist our investigation, or to call police via 101 quoting reference number 1725 of Thursday July 28. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]