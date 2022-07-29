Covid infections decrease in Scotland – ONS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Covid infections decrease in Scotland – ONS

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 12:44 pm
Latest Covid-19 infection estimates have been published (Danny Lawson/PA)
Latest Covid-19 infection estimates have been published (Danny Lawson/PA)

The number of people in Scotland with Covid-19 decreased last week after seven weeks of increases, according to latest statistics.

Around one in 19 people in private households north of the border were estimated to have the virus in the week to July 20, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed.

This was down from one in 15 the previous week, which was the seventh week in a row that numbers had increased.

The ONS estimates that 272,000 people, or 5.17% of the population in Scotland, had Covid-19 in the week to July 20.

In England around one in 20 people were estimated to have the virus, while in Wales it was one in 19 and one in 16 in Northern Ireland.

Sarah Crofts, ONS head of analytical outputs for the Covid-19 Infection Survey, said: “Our most recent data suggest that we may now be over the peak of the latest wave of infections across the UK, although rates still remain among the highest seen during the course of the pandemic.

“We have seen welcome decreases among most parts of the UK and in all age groups. With summer holidays starting and more people travelling, we will continue to closely monitor the data.”

Meanwhile, the latest National Records of Scotland figures show that there were 92 deaths involving Covid-19 in the week to July 24, which was eight more than the previous week.

As of July 24 there have been 15,274 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]