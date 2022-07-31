High-visibility role for police as tourists return to Edinburgh Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
High-visibility role for police as tourists return to Edinburgh Festival

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 12:04 am
There will be a high-visibility police presence on the streets of Edinburgh in August (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police in Edinburgh have warned any potential criminals that officers will be increasing patrols during August as about a million tourists are set to flock to the Scottish capital.

The Edinburgh International Festival, the festival Fringe and the Tattoo are returning in full this year after the pandemic and associated Covid-rules saw events cancelled or scaled back.

But this year, as tourists are set to come to the city in droves, Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton has warned that anyone causing trouble will be dealt with.

Edinburgh Fringe Festival
The Edinburgh Fringe is set to return in full this year (Jane Barlow/PA)

”As the city gets busier, we may see reports of certain acquisitive crimes rising and while we will have an increased presence in place to investigate these, the public can play an important role in helping prevent these offences by always keeping hold of their stuff, being mindful of anyone getting too close to them and keeping valuables stored safely away,” he said.

Police Scotland said throughout August, as part of Operation Summer City 2022, police will have a high visibility presence within Edinburgh’s centre.

And returning to the capital will be the so-called “Unofficial Fringe Venues 999”, mobile police stations that will be based in Hunter Square, just off the Royal Mile, and East Princes Street Gardens.

Mr Hamilton, who is the silver commander of Operation Summer City, also warned about the rise of alcohol-related violence over the festival period and said there would be strict consequences for anyone charged.

“I would ask anyone coming into Edinburgh to enjoy the night-time economy to do so responsibly and not have your evening ruined because of excessive consumption,” he said.

“Within the capital we have special bail conditions that can be imposed on anyone who commits a crime in a licensed premises, or as a result of having been within one.

“If you are charged in connection with an offence the bail conditions will prohibit you from entering any other licensed premises within the city centre until the conclusion of your trial.”

