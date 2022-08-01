Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after crash

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 9:24 am
The road was closed for around eight hours after the crash, police say (Jane Barlow/PA)
A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after a crash in Argyll and Bute.

The A85 was closed for eight hours as a result of the crash, which took place around 1.50pm on Sunday.

The incident – which took place at Bridge of Awe near Taynuilt – involved a white Yamaha motorcycle and a grey Renault Master van.

The 35-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where his condition is described as “serious”.

The 38-year-old driver of the van was uninjured.

Sergeant Archie Mcguire said: “A man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this incident so it is important that we establish how this crash occurred.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and has not already spoken with officers to get in touch with police.

“In particular, we are keen to speak to a motorcyclist who we believe to have witnessed the collision.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area with dash-cam devices to check their footage as it could hold images that could help us in our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting then reference number 2010 of Sunday July 31.

