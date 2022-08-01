Police call for witnesses after man found seriously injured in street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police call for witnesses after man found seriously injured in street

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 2:06 pm
Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses after a man was found seriously injured in what they say is an attempted murder (David Cheskin/PA)
Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses after a man was found seriously injured in what they say is an attempted murder (David Cheskin/PA)

Detectives are calling for witnesses after a man was found with life-threatening injuries in what police are calling an attempted murder.

The 24-year-old victim was found seriously injured in Stock Street, Paisley, at about 9pm on Saturday.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Detective Sergeant Jason Buxton said the incident appears to have been a targeted attack.

He said it is “vital” that officers find out exactly what happened so they can trace the person responsible.

“I would urge anyone who saw what happened, who has dashcam footage of the area at the time or who has any information about the attack, to get in touch with police,” he said.

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3577 of Saturday 30 July 2022.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

