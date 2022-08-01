No injuries reported as small aircraft crashes into field in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A light aircraft has crashed into a field in Fife.

Emergency services were called after the incident happened near Kinglassie, about five miles from Glenrothes, at about 10.55am on Monday.

Images posted on social media show the damaged silver plane in the field following the crash.

Officers said there have been no reports of injuries.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a light aircraft crashing in a field near Kinglassie at around 10.55am on Monday August 1 2022.

“There have been no reported injuries.

“Emergency services are at the scene to clear the area.”