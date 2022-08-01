Gamekeeper who kept dogs to fight badgers and foxes jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gamekeeper who kept dogs to fight badgers and foxes jailed

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 7:32 pm
(PA)
(PA)

A former gamekeeper who kept and trained dogs for fighting has been jailed and banned from keeping animals for 15 years.

Rhys Davies, 28, was also fined £1,800 for firearms offences at Forfar Sheriff Court on Monday.

He pleaded guilty to keeping five dogs for animal fighting between April 24, 2018 and October 8, 2019.

Davies was the former gamekeeper at Millden Estate near Glenesk in Angus.

He also pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to two dogs by failing to provide veterinary treatment and breaching the conditions of his firearms licence by having unsecured firearms and ammunition at his home at Turnbrae House.

The court heard how an employee of a photo print company contacted the Scottish SPCA with serious concerns about the welfare of several dogs pictured in an order for 58 images places by Davies.

Many of the dogs kept by Davies showed progressively more serious facial injuries over the period the images were taken.

Photographs showed a group of males engaging in the organised fighting and killing of wild animals over an extended period.

Davies was easily identifiable in many of the images.

A warrant was issued for Davies on the morning of October 8, 2019 after police and SSPCA inspectors visited his home.

They found and seized a Benelli shotgun, two rifles, a Tikka .243 rifle and a CZ rifle along with an assortment of ammunition.

Eleven dogs were found within kennels on the property including five Patterdale terrier dogs with obvious signs of injuries – one who was missing the lower half of its face and injuries that produced an obvious smell.

Inspectors also found equipment on the property linked to illegal animal fighting including locator collars, medication, needles and syringes and a staple gun used for injuries.

The dogs were seized and signed over to the SSPCA for rehoming.

During a police interview, Davies admitted that the dogs had not received veterinary treatment but had initially denied the dogs had been used in illegal dog fighting.

Davies’ phone was also seized by police which found messages and voice notes discussing digging and fighting with the dogs.

Speaking after the sentencing, Karon Rollo, head of the Wildlife and Environmental Crime Unit of COPFS, said: “Animal fighting is a cruel illegal activity which causes terrible and unnecessary suffering to animals.

“The evidence clearly shows the scope of the involvement Rhys Davies had with an organised group that took pleasure in killing wild animals in such a wicked and inhumane manner.

“I welcome the sentence and the granting of the order preventing him from keeping animals for 15 years.

“I would like to thank Police Scotland and the Scottish SPCA for their part in investigating and gathering evidence of these offences.

“Hopefully this prosecution and the sentence will serve as a message to others who would cause such suffering that there are consequences and that they will be held to account for their actions and could also lose their liberty.

“COPFS will continue to work to ensure those who participate in these barbaric practices are prosecuted and would encourage anyone who may have information on animal fighting to contact Police Scotland or the Scottish SPCA.”

