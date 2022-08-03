Police hunt for witnesses after daytime stabbing of man in street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A police investigation is underway after a 49-year-old man was stabbed in Glasgow.

The attack happened in daylight at Bridgeton Cross in the east end of the city at about 12.45pm on Tuesday.

The man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment where medical staff have described his condition as serious but stable.

Officers said inquiries into the incident are ongoing, but they are calling for witnesses to come forward to help the investigation.

Detective Constable Sarah Steven, of Shettleston CID, said: “Inquiries are at an early stage to establish exactly what has happened and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or noticed anything suspicious, to contact us.

“A man sustained serious injuries as a result of this incident and it is vital we trace whoever is responsible.

“Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1398 of Tuesday August 2 2022.

“Alternatively, calls can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”