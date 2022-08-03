Fall in Scots patients in hospital with Covid-19, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Scotland

Fall in Scots patients in hospital with Covid-19, figures show

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 2:41 pm
There were 17 new admissions to intensive care units, the figures show (Peter Byrne/PA)
The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has fallen in Scotland, latest figures have revealed.

The average number of patients in hospital with coronavirus at Scottish hospitals was 1,461 in the week up to July 31, according to new statistics from Public Health Scotland (PHS).

That is a decrease of 12% from the previous week, where 1,660 patients had Covid-19.

And there were 16 fewer admissions to intensive care units (ICU) for patients with a confirmed coronavirus test, with 17 patients admitted in the week ending July 31.

Around one in 19 people – approximately 272,000 people – were estimated to have the virus in the week to July 20, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

That is a marked fall from the previous figures which were recorded at an estimated one in 15.

And in the week ending July 24, 92 deaths involving the virus were recorded – an increase of eight from the previous week.

