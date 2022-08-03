Man jailed for six years over killing in Edinburgh railway station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Scotland

Man jailed for six years over killing in Edinburgh railway station

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 3:31 pm
A 38-year-old has been jailed after the death of a man who was assaulted at Haymarket Station in Edinburgh
A 38-year-old has been jailed after the death of a man who was assaulted at Haymarket Station in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to six years in prison over the death of Donald Maguire in Edinburgh two years ago.

Mr Maguire, 58, was on a night out with his son in the city on Thursday February 20 2020 when he was assaulted and attacked at Haymarket Station by Marc McKinlay.

Mr Maguire had been making his way back to Fife. Mr Maguire died in hospital on Wednesday March 4 after sustaining serious head injuries.

Mr McKinlay was convicted of culpable homicide and sentenced on Wednesday at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Detective Inspector Mark McGraw from Police Scotland said: “Our thoughts are with (Mr Maguire’s) family and friends and I hope that the sentence gives them some comfort.

“I would like to pay tribute to our colleagues from British Transport Police who dealt with this incident initially.

“Police Scotland continues to tackle violence at all levels and officers work hard to ensure that those who commit such offences are brought to justice.”

