Shetland actor ‘bereft’ over co-star Douglas Henshall’s departure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Shetland actor ‘bereft’ over co-star Douglas Henshall’s departure

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 12:03 am
The new series of Shetland begins on August 10 (Mark Mainz/PA)
The new series of Shetland begins on August 10 (Mark Mainz/PA)

Douglas Henshall’s Shetland co-star has said she is “honestly bereft” he is quitting the hit BBC Drama.

Alison O’Donnell, who plays Detective Sergeant Alison “Tosh” McIntosh said working with Henshall was “an insane luxury”.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming new series, now in its seventh season, O’Donnell added: “Having the privilege of working so closely with Dougie for all these years was an insane luxury.

DS Alison “Tosh” McDonald played by Alison O’Donnell in Shetland (Mark Mainz BBC/PA)

“I’m trying to be grateful for everything we experienced together rather than focusing on the obvious sadness.

“I’m also incredibly proud of what we achieved together, and I know he is too.”

Viewers can expect “twists and high-octane drama” said O’Donnell.

She added: “It’s not to be missed. Our guest cast is absolutely outstanding, as ever, and there are some big moments for the core cast too, with Perez’s ending and another series regular being thrown into serious jeopardy.”

Henshall announced last month he would be leaving the drama, saying he looked forward to playing a “baddie” again as the character of Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez was “irredeemably good”.

Douglas Henshall
Douglas Henshall will make his final appearance as DI Jimmy Perez in the BBC’s acclaimed murder mystery drama Shetland (BBC/PA)

He has plans to take his daughter to stay in the Sumburgh lighthouse and “go and hang out and get to be a tourist.”

Henshall added: “After going there for nearly 10 years, I’m still discovering places to go and see. There are so many nooks and crannies that are absolutely beautiful and the wildflowers in the summer are truly stunning.

“I loved the pace of the place. I really loved the sea, I loved how stark it could be, I loved the weather in all its glory. I loved the drama of the Shetland Isles.

“I also met some really nice people there who were fabulous, kind, generous and funny. There aren’t many places like Shetland – it’s very much of itself. It’s unique and I’ll miss that.

“What I’m looking forward to doing is going back and hopefully staying in the lighthouse at Sumburgh because it’s fantastic.

“It looks right into the ocean and if the wind picks up and a storm comes in, it’s the best place in the world to be. I want to take my daughter, show her the beaches and get her into the sea.

“Just to go and hang out and get to be a tourist would be nice.”

Shetland will return to screens for the seventh season on Wednesday, August 10 at 9pm on BBC One.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal