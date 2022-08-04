Adventure park unveils world’s longest inflatable assault course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Adventure park unveils world’s longest inflatable assault course

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 11:21 am Updated: August 4, 2022, 11:31 am
The Tartan Titan, based at Conifox Adventure Park, Edinburgh, is the world’s largest inflatable obstacle course (Conifox/PA)
The world’s longest inflatable assault course has opened in Scotland’s capital.

The Tartan Titan, launched at Conifox Adventure Park in Edinburgh, has officially broken the Guinness World Record by nearly 73 metres.

Some of Scotland’s most famous faces attended an exclusive launch of the 568-metre course.

They included Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon, rugby’s Jamie Ritchie, and lacrosse star Susie Oliphant, as well as Edinburgh politicians Alex Cole-Hamilton and Christine Jardine.

The assault course will soon be open to the public (Conifox/PA)

The record course transports participants into their favourite game shows, including Ninja Warriors, Gladiator and Total Wipeout.

James Gammell, managing director of Conifox Adventure Park, said: “The Tartan Titan has been fantastically well-received and we’re absolutely delighted to be able to announce that it has been officially adjudicated as the world’s longest by the Guinness World Records.”

The assault course features 50 sections of obstacles including the Corkscrew, Wipe Out, Ninja Run and the Tidal Wave.

Special challenge dates will be set when visitors can attempt to set a record time on the course.

Scotland goalkeeper and Hearts captain Gordon made the course look easy as he took his daughters along to try out the “challenging but fun” task.

“My girls enjoyed it, chasing me around and making sure I was keeping up with them,” he said.

“It was a good day out for all of the family. There were a lot of challenging things going through but it’s all good fun and manageable for all different ages.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the experience is a great addition for west Edinburgh.

He said: “This is like nothing I’ve never seen before and it’s great to have a world record-breaking installation like the Tartan Titan in the heart of Edinburgh.

“Coming as it does on the eve of the festival, it really puts the heart of the city on the map. I am so proud of James and all of the team here at Conifox who have really done the best they can to bounce back quite literally from the pandemic.”

The attraction, situated on the outskirts of the city’s Kirkliston area, is only available for a limited time, from August 6 until August 16.

Glenn Pollard, official adjudicator for Guinness World Records, said it was a difficult achievement to reach.

He said: “It gives credibility to Conifox Adventure Park as well as anyone else who wants to come along and try and break it. Given the previous record has stood for four-and-a-half years they would have a very tough job ahead of them.”

