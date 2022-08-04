Access to Staffa limited over next year as urgent repairs carried out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Access to Staffa limited over next year as urgent repairs carried out

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 12:43 pm
Urgent repair works will begin on the Isle of Staffa next month (National Trust for Scotland/PA)
The Isle of Staffa will be closed to the public for certain periods over the next year as urgent repairs are carried out from next month.

The scheduled improvements come amid a surge in tourists travelling to the uninhabited islet, which lies in the Inner Hebrides and is home to the national treasure Fingal’s Cave.

Recent figures show more than 100,000 people now visit the island each year.

Refurbishments are now required to make visiting the area more accessible and safer.

National Trust for Scotland (NTS), which is overseeing the works, said the project will be a “huge challenge” and will involve building a new staircase up the side of Clamshell Cave, a new landing area and improved paths.

Fingal's Cave
Fingal’s Cave on Staffa attracts thousands of tourists each year (Alamy/PA)

NTS said: “The existing access infrastructure on Staffa is in need of urgent improvement and repair.

“Visitor numbers to Staffa have risen dramatically in recent years and at times congestion on the staircase can be very problematic.”

Work on the pathways will begin in September, at the end of the seabird breeding season, but access to the island and Fingal’s Cave will remain open.

This is expected to last about four weeks, depending on weather conditions.

Public access to the island, including Fingal’s Cave, will then be closed when contractors move in to work on the landing area, which they hope to finish in early 2023.

After next year’s seabird breeding season, during which all building work will be paused, work will recommence with contractors building the staircase.

Staffa
The work will improve access to and safety on Staffa (Alamy/PA)

During this period, of which dates are not fully confirmed, access to the island, including Fingal’s Cave, will be prohibited to the public.

NTS said it hopes all works will be completed by spring 2024.

The trust’s statement added: “A construction project on an island in this location, with many complex factors to consider and work through, is a huge challenge.

“We’ve worked with our experts from within and out-with our charity to come up with a timeline that gives us the best chance to get the works completed with minimum disruption to wildlife and to people.

“With the many different elements to consider, our plans and timelines will need to be flexible and could change as the work proceeds.

“There will be times during some of the works that landing on Staffa won’t be possible.

“We’ll keep the local boat operators up to date with plans and will do all we can to limit restrictions.”

