Covid deaths fell slightly in final week of July

Coronavirus deaths in Scotland fell slightly in the final week of July, figures show.

National Records of Scotland said there were 89 deaths involving Covid-19 that were registered in the week ending July 31 – three fewer than the previous week.

Of those, 62 occurred in hospital, 14 in care homes and 13 in non-institutional settings, such as in someone’s home.

As at 31 July, 15,363 COVID-related deaths have been registered. 89 registered in the latest week, three fewer deaths than previous week. Deaths from all causes in Scotland in this week: 1,169 – 152, or 15%, more than the 5 year average. https://t.co/8J9Xjsc828 #NRSStats #COVID pic.twitter.com/kIIxQWGiCp — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) August 4, 2022

The latest figures mean that as of July 31, there have been 15,363 cases in Scotland where coronavirus was mentioned on someone’s death certificate.

NRS data also shows there were 1,169 deaths registered in Scotland in the last week of July – 15% above the five-year average for this period.

The latest figures on Covid deaths were released the day after data showed the number of patients in hospital with the virus has fallen.

The average number of patients in hospital with coronavirus was 1,461 in the week up to July 31, Public Health Scotland said, down 12% from the previous week.