Two dead and five taken to hospital after head-on crash near East Calder

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 3:07 pm
Police have appealed for witnesses (David Cheskin/PA)
Two people have died and a woman and four children were taken to hospital after a head-on crash near East Calder.

An 80-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman died on the A71, near the West Lothian village, on Wednesday after the Audi A6 they were travelling and a Mercedes GLC collided.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 1pm, where those in the Audi were declared dead, and a 29-year-old woman and four children aged three, nine, 10 and 14 were taken to hospital.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick launched an appeal for motorists who were on the road around the time of the incident to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1552 of August 3.

Sgt Kirkpatrick said: “Two people have lost their lives and five people were injured in this collision and their families will want to know the full circumstances of what has happened.

“If anyone has any dashcam footage, I would ask that it is handed to police as it could assist our ongoing inquiries.”

Police have said the family of the dead man and woman have been informed.

