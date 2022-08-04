We’ve made progress, but we can’t stand still, says women’s football chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We’ve made progress, but we can’t stand still, says women’s football chief

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 6:01 pm
The SWPL and SWPL2 leagues were officially launched at Hampden Park on Thursday (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Women’s football in Scotland is hitting “milestone after milestone” but more can be done by the media and commercial sponsors to raise its profile, says the managing director of the Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL).

Fiona McIntyre was speaking at the official launch of the SWPL and SWPL2 leagues at Hampden Park on Thursday, ahead of the season starting on Sunday.

It comes after Sunday’s inspiring Euro 2022 victory for England’s Lionesses, which FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said would “turbo charge” the women’s game.

On the growth of women’s football north of the border, Ms McIntyre said: “It feels like at the moment we’re getting milestone after milestone and new moment after new moment, and I think that just shows how positive a direction we’re going in.

“For those who maybe think it’s not possible, I think you just have to look down south to see what’s happened down there this weekend to see it is possible, but we’ve all got a responsibility.”

She said the media must “shine a spotlight” on women’s football in order to elevate it to a point where “we’re all talking about it”, adding: “It’s about all of us coming together to really drive the game forward.”

Ms McIntyre said she was the only girl in her school to play football and it became a way of identifying her.

“We want to get away from that,” she said. “We want it to be really normal for girls to play football, but to make that normal we have to give them the same role models that boys have. They need to see those role models regularly.”

Playing games in stadiums should become a normality too, she said.

“We’ve made a lot of progress, but it’s about not standing still because other nations aren’t standing still just now, so we need to keep pushing as well.”

Glasgow City and Scotland player Hayley Lauder said the encouragement from the Lionesses’ win on Sunday has been “absolutely massive”.

She said: “I think it’s not a coincidence that they’ve gone and achieved that. The resources that are available, finances, the backing that the players have, the staff have.

“I just think it’s massive for the women’s game in general – record-breaking crowds, it’s more visible and young girls and young boys.”

Ms Lauder said she initially moved abroad in order to play professionally, before returning to Scotland when the opportunity to do so in her home country arose.

“There’s no reason why young girls and women don’t have the opportunity to earn a living from playing football in this country,” she said.

“I was very lucky with my school. I played football with the boys and there was a girls’ team, but that’s not the same for everybody, and I think it’s massive and it’s important for it to be available to anybody that wants to play.

“Even watching it on the telly, it was incredible, and hopefully it’ll push women’s football again a little bit further.”

