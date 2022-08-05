Warner Bros considering DC restructure to rival success of Marvel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Warner Bros considering DC restructure to rival success of Marvel

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 4:03 am Updated: August 5, 2022, 6:59 am
Warner Bros considering DC restructure to rival success of Marvel studios (Richard Shotwell/AP)
Warner Bros considering DC restructure to rival success of Marvel studios (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Warner Bros bosses are reportedly considering a restructure of the DC superhero franchise and the implementation of a 10-year plan, to emulate the success of their Marvel competitors.

Chief executive David Zaslav said the company would focus on the “quality” of upcoming blockbusters in order to “protect the DC brand”.

It comes shortly after the company announced it would be scrapping its upcoming Batgirl movie, filmed entirely in Glasgow, five months before the scheduled 2022 release.

Aquaman Premiere – London
DC films still due to hit theatres include sequels to Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa (Ian West/PA)

DC films still due to hit theatres include sequels to Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa, Shazam! as well as Black Adam and The Flash, the latter starring Ezra Miller.

Zaslav made the comments during the Warner Bros Q2 earnings report on Thursday, according to US media.

“You look at Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman — these are brands that are known everywhere in the world,” he said.

“We have done a reset. We’ve restructured the business where we are going to focus, where there is going to be a team with a 10-year plan focusing just on DC.

“We believe we can build a much more sustainable business.”

2022 Comic Con – Marvel Studios Panel
It comes after Marvel boss Kevin Feige announced extensive plans, stretching into 2026, for the next stages of the Marvel Comic Universe (MCU) (Richard Shotwell/AP)

It comes after Marvel boss Kevin Feige announced extensive plans, stretching into 2026, for the next stages of the Marvel Comic Universe (MCU).

In a showcase at the recent San Diego Comic Con, Feige revealed details of the upcoming Phases Five and Six of the MCU, which are set to feature the return of popular superheroes.

“(DC’s plan is) very similar to the structure Alan Horn, Bob Iger and Kevin Feige put together very effectively at Disney,” Zaslav said the earnings report.

“We think we can build a much stronger, sustainable growth business out of DC.

“As part of that, we are going to focus on quality. We are not going to release any film before it’s ready… DC is something we can make better.”

Batgirl, due to star Hollywood A-listers Michael Keaton, Brendan Fraser, JK Simmons and Leslie Grace, was scrapped after test screenings and Warner Bros say it will no longer appear in cinemas or on streaming service HBO Max.

Production reportedly cost an estimated 70 million dollars (£57.6 million) and the film was scheduled for release in late 2022.

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said they were “saddened and shocked” by the news and that they wished fans could have the “opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves”.

“The objective is to grow the DC brand. To grow the DC characters,” Zaslav said.

“But also, our job is to protect the DC brand, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

