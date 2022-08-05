Dundee gran Linda McDonald ‘forgives’ Robbie McIntosh on fifth anniversary of murderer’s Templeton Woods attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Scotland

Dundee gran Linda McDonald ‘forgives’ Robbie McIntosh on fifth anniversary of murderer’s Templeton Woods attack

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 11:03 am Updated: August 5, 2022, 3:27 pm
Linda McDonald said she forgives Robbie McIntosh, pictured in 2002, a murderer who attacked her with a dumbbell while on home release from prison (Ben Curtis/PA)
Linda McDonald said she forgives Robbie McIntosh, pictured in 2002, a murderer who attacked her with a dumbbell while on home release from prison (Ben Curtis/PA)

A Dundee gran who was battered with a dumbbell by a murderer who was out on home leave has said she “doesn’t even feel angry” towards her attacker.

Linda McDonald said she forgives Robbie McIntosh for assaulting her as she walked her dog in Templeton Wood in August 2017.

With McIntosh having been previously jailed for life for the murder of another female dog walker in Dundee, she is campaigning for change in the justice system.

A Justice for Linda campaign website has been set up, which will see a petition launched with the aim of working to “prevent the release of high-risk offenders without the full protection we need for our communities”.

Robbie McIntosh is led away after his sentencing, for the murder of Anne Nicoll, at the High Court in Forfar.

Ms McDonald also wants the chance to tell her story to MSPs at the Scottish Parliament

She spoke out ahead of the five-year anniversary of the attack on August 7 – about the same time as McIntosh is due to be considered for parole at a hearing.

An Order for Lifelong Restriction was imposed on him when he was sentenced for the attempted murder of Ms McDonald – meaning he will be monitored by the authorities for the rest of his life.

He was also ordered to serve five years behind bars before he can be considered for release, some of which will only happen when the Parole Board for Scotland determines he is no longer a risk to the public.

McIntosh attacked Ms McDonald after being given a week of home leave from Castle Huntly prison, where he had been serving a life sentence for the murder of Anne Nicoll in August 2001.

Anne Nicoll.

Ms McDonald told BBC Scotland: “As I turned around he was running right towards me, I never had the chance to do anything but put my hand up as I saw him come down on me with a big nickel-plated dumbbell.

“I knew as soon as he hit me that it was serious, because the smell of the blood was like pennies in the warm, and I was stunned.”

Speaking about her attacker, she added: “I forgive him, I don’t even feel angry with him. I know some of my family and friends feel different.

“I feel angry at the systems that failed to keep the public safe.”

She is now campaigning for changes to be made to the justice system, saying her “main focus” is now on getting a meeting with MSPs at Holyrood.

She said: “I want a cross-party parliamentary meeting. I want to get into Parliament, I am a lay person, and just speak from the heart and speak the truth.”

She urged politicians: “If you really want Scotland safe and you want your policies and systems to work, listen to the people who have survived when they don’t work.”

VIDEO: Dundee gran Linda McDonald on forgiveness and returning to Templeton Woods five years after Robbie McIntosh left her for dead

