Home News Scotland

Days since woman went missing ‘hardest of our lives’, says family

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 5:45 pm
The family of a woman who has gone missing from her Dundee home have renewed an appeal as efforts continue to trace her (Nick Potts/PA)
The family of a woman who has been missing for almost a week said the “last few days have been the hardest of our lives”.

Sharon Hutchison, 54, was last seen on July 30 in the Provost Road area of Dundee, and people in the city have been helping efforts to trace the grandmother.

Police Scotland have been searching the area since she was reported missing, with officers going door-to-door and examining security camera footage in an attempt to find out where she is.

Sharon Hutchison, 54, was last seen on Saturday July 30 in the Provost Road area of Dundee (Police Scotland/PA)

In a statement on Friday, her partner and family said: “For us the last few days have been the hardest of our lives. We are missing her so much.”

Officers said the missing woman is 5ft 1in, of slim build with long brown hair and wears glasses.

It is believed that she is wearing black leggings, a blue anorak, black shoes and in possession of a black handbag.

“We have been helped immensely through this difficult time in the knowledge that the town where Sharon called her home, is full of such wonderful and supportive people,” the statement said.

“Loved ones, friends and complete strangers have gone above and beyond to help with the search.

“It is impossible to put into words the gratitude we feel.

“People across Dundee and beyond, as well as Police Scotland and the countless amazing organisations and companies have united to help find Sharon with the shared aim to bring her home to us.

“The kind words and selfless acts of the community have meant so much to us. We would like to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to everything you have done for us.

“We are frantically worried and miss mum so much. Please continue to keep her in your thoughts and know what we will forever be grateful for your kindness.”

Her daughter Ashleigh Hutchison has taken to social media in an effort to raise awareness about the appeal.

“Thank you again for everyone’s help. She has to be somewhere. If anyone can think of any more secluded places we haven’t tried please feel free to give me a message. No place is too stupid,” she said.

Inspector Chris Boath said anyone who has information about the disappearance, or might have seen someone matching the description, should contact police urgently.

“If you think you have seen Sharon or have any information which could assist with our enquiries, please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2428 of Saturday July 30,” said Mr Boath.

