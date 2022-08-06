Pedestrian, 35, dies after being hit by car in Edinburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died in hospital after being hit by a car in Edinburgh, police said on Saturday.

Paul McGlade, 35, from the Scottish capital, was hit by a Mercedes A Class on Colinton Road while he was walking at around 11.35pm on July 30.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance, where medics said he was in a critical condition. He died at the hospital on August 2.

After the crash, part of the road was closed for about six hours as detectives started their investigation.

Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident and I would urge anyone who may have information but has not yet spoken to an officer to get in touch.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 4406 of Saturday July 30.”

Police Scotland said the 20-year-old driver was unhurt.