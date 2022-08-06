Disability benefit information deleted online to mask SNP failures – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Disability benefit information deleted online to mask SNP failures – Labour

By Press Association
August 7, 2022, 12:03 am
The Scottish Government has been accused of trying to ‘mask failures’ after removing information about a disability payment online (David Jones/PA)
The Scottish Government has been accused of trying to ‘mask failures’ after removing information about a disability payment online (David Jones/PA)

The Scottish Government has been accused of “moving the goalposts” after information about its disability benefits was removed from online, Scottish Labour said.

The adult disability payment (ADP) is extra money given to people who live with a disability or long-term health condition that impacts their everyday life.

Until recently, public guidance for ADPs said Social Security Scotland, an executive agency of the Scottish Government dealing with social security provision, aims to make a decision on applications for the benefit in eight to 10 weeks.

This target timescale has now been removed from the website, with no update on how long processing applications will take.

Scottish Labour called the move a “shameless” attempt from the Scottish Government to try and “mask its failures” while claiming recent figures showed 15% of applicants were left waiting more than 10 weeks for a decision.

“The SNP are already breaking promises on social security – but instead of fixing the problem, they are moving the goalposts,” said Scottish Labour spokesperson Pam Duncan-Glancy.

“The SNP can’t just change targets to suit their failures – people need the fairer social security system they were promised.”

ADP was launched as a pilot starting with new claims being accepted in a small number of local authorities from March 21 ahead of the full national launch on August 29.

The Scottish Government said it is expecting a large volume of applications on the national rollout, which may mean processing applications may take longer.

A Freedom of Information request published in July showed between March 21 (the date of first ADP applications being received) and June 22 this year, the Scottish Government received applications for 1,216 cases, which were then processed.

Of those applications received, 180 took more than 10 weeks to be processed, which is 14.8% of the total.

A Social Security Scotland spokesperson said: “Our priority is to give people timely decisions on their applications for the new adult disability payment, which is still in its pilot stage, and we are committed to making the right decisions first time, reducing the need for people to appeal decisions.

“To do that, in contrast to the UK Government’s approach, Social Security Scotland will collect information on behalf of people so that we have all the information we need from the start.

“Importantly, people who are entitled to adult disability payment will be paid from the day they applied.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal