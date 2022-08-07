Man, 37, dies in hospital after being hit by car in Edinburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 37-year-old man has died in hospital two days after being hit by a car in Edinburgh.

Local resident Joseph Wakeley was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following the collision on Millerhill Road, near the Sheriffhall Roundabout, at about 9am on Thursday.

He died from his injuries while being treated in hospital on Saturday.

The driver of the car was uninjured, police confirmed.

Mr Wakeley is the second man to have been killed in a collision in the Scottish capital in the last week.

Paul McGlade, 35, also from Edinburgh, was hit by a Mercedes A Class in Colinton Road while he was walking at around 11.35pm on July 30.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance, where he died three days later on August 2.

Mr Wakeley’s family have described their relative as “a loving son, father and brother” and asked that their privacy is respected at this time.

Sergeant Paul Ewing of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with Joseph’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information who has not yet spoken to an officer to get in touch.

“You can call 101, quoting reference 0775 of 4 August, 2022.”