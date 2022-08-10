No further action over Ayr house explosion which left four injured – HSE By Press Association August 10, 2022, 2:45 pm A house was destroyed in the explosion and a number of others were so severely damaged they had to be demolished (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Health and Safety Executive will take no further action following an investigation into an explosion which left a family of four seriously injured. A house in Gorse Park, Kincaidston, Ayr, was destroyed in the blast on October 18 last year. A 43-year-old woman, a 47-year-old man and two boys aged 16 and 11 were taken to hospital following the explosion. Several other homes were badly damaged and some had to be demolished. The explosion happened last October (Jane Barlow/PA) The Health and Safety Executive carried out a full investigation and has now said it will take no further action. A spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with those impacted by this incident. “Having investigated it fully, the HSE will be taking no further action.” Following the explosion, Scottish Gas Networks upgraded the gas network in the Kincaidston estate and said all underground pipework there is now new plastic pipe. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal HSE warns Perenco over hundreds of ‘max overdue’ repairs on oil and gas assets Community demands answers over girl’s ‘unnecessary’ death in gas explosion More people evacuated after fatal gas explosion Fatal house gas blast victim believed to be 79-year-old woman