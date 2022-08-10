Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh marries actress Emma Currie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh marries actress Emma Currie

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 7:19 pm
Irvine Welsh has married his partner Emma Currie (Jane Barlow/PA)
Irvine Welsh has married actress Emma Currie, sharing the news with a sweet post on his Instagram.

The 63-year-old Scottish author revealed he had married his partner, former Taggart actress Currie, in a short post on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of the couple sat on a bench in their wedding attire with Currie’s bouquet to one side, Welsh wrote: “Knot tied. All good in the world. See you later, alligators.”

Currie also shared two of images of the occasion to her own Instagram page, simply captioned: “Today I married the love of my life.”

Welsh revealed he had proposed to Currie in a post on his Instagram earlier this year. He captioned an image of Currie smiling and showing her ring to the camera: “My god. She said yes. Pissing wet day in Scotland but she said yes. So f*** everything else. Never been so happy in my life.”

The author gained recognition for his depictions of raw Scottish experiences and his most famous novel Trainspotting was made into a film, directed by Danny Boyle and starring Ewan McGregor and Robert Carlyle.

The film, released in 1996, follows a group of friends suffering from heroin addiction in a deprived area of Edinburgh.

Its sequel, T2 Trainspotting, was released more than two decades later in 2017.

