Residents urged to keep windows shut after major fire in West Lothian

Firefighters have warned residents living near a blaze that ravaged a large area in West Lothian to keep their windows closed for safety reasons.

Flames ripped through an area of moorland and woodland stretching one mile by 1.5 miles near West Calder, adjacent to the A70, on Wednesday afternoon.

More than 24 hours later, 60 firefighters are still working to extinguish the flames, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said.

West Lothian residents are being asked to be extra vigilant with fire during the current spell of warm weather.West Lothian Council and @scotfire_FlkWL have teamed up to encourage everyone to take every effort to reduce the risk of fire at this time.https://t.co/egdfxuNMZC — West Lothian Council (@LoveWestLothian) August 11, 2022

On Thursday evening, crews warned nearby residents to keep their windows closed as the plume moves in an easterly direction towards Edinburgh.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.23pm on Wednesday, August 10 to reports of a fire in the open at High Camilty, West Calder.

“Operations Control has now mobilised 12 appliances to the scene, where crews remain in attendance as they work to make the area safe.”