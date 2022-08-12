Three taken to hospital after blaze By Press Association August 12, 2022, 1:31 pm Firefighters went to the scene in Strathaven (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Three people have been taken to hospital following a blaze at a shop and the homes above in South Lanarkshire. Six fire engines went to the scene in Green Street, Strathaven, when the alarm was raised at 11.39pm on Thursday. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said the fire had taken hold within commercial premises and two residential properties situated above. The Scottish Ambulance Service sent two ambulances and a paramedic response car to the scene. Three patients were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment. An SFRS spokesman said: “We were alerted at 11.39pm on Thursday August 11 to reports of a fire in a building in Green Street, Strathaven. “Operations Control mobilised a total of six appliances to the scene. The fire had taken hold within commercial premises and two residential properties situated above.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Residents urged to keep windows shut after major fire in West Lothian Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash south of Dingwall Three people treated by paramedics after fish and chip shop blaze Three crews battle overnight fire at top-floor flat in Aberdeen