Three taken to hospital after blaze

Three people have been taken to hospital following a blaze at a shop and the homes above in South Lanarkshire.

Six fire engines went to the scene in Green Street, Strathaven, when the alarm was raised at 11.39pm on Thursday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said the fire had taken hold within commercial premises and two residential properties situated above.

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent two ambulances and a paramedic response car to the scene.

Three patients were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

An SFRS spokesman said: “We were alerted at 11.39pm on Thursday August 11 to reports of a fire in a building in Green Street, Strathaven.

“Operations Control mobilised a total of six appliances to the scene. The fire had taken hold within commercial premises and two residential properties situated above.”