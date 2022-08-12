Cyclist named following fatal collision in Ayrshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A cyclist who died in a crash in Ayrshire has been named.

Euan Thomson, 32, was killed in a collision on the A760 between Kilbirnie and Largs on Wednesday.

The crash happened at about 6.35am and involved a white Mercedes van.

Police said inquiries into the incident are ongoing and have asked for anyone with information that may assist them to come forward.

Sergeant Stewart Taylor said: “Our thoughts are very much with Euan’s family at this very difficult time and they have asked for privacy.

“Inquiries into the crash are continuing and anyone who has information that could assist, and has not already spoken to officers, can contact us via 101, quoting incident number 0494 of Wednesday, 10 August, 2022.”