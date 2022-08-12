Man arrested after Fife crash leaves cyclist, 65, in hospital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested in connection with a crash in Fife which left a cyclist in hospital.

Police received a report of a crash involving a black Astra and a pushbike on the A92 in Glenrothes at the junction with the B969 (Western Avenue) at about 8.20am on Friday.

The cyclist, a 65-year-old man, was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The road was closed for about seven hours and reopened at 3.30pm.

Officers said a 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Inspector Darren Cook, of Fife Road Policing, said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have captured the incident on dash-cam.

“Anyone with information, should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0848 of Friday, 12 August, 2022.”