Firefighters still battling wildfire which broke out three days ago

Firefighters continue to tackle a large grass fire which broke out in West Lothian three days ago.

The fire in moorland near West Calder was first reported on Wednesday afternoon.

On Saturday morning, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed its crews were still at the scene.

In addition to 12 fire engines, a helicopter has been used to prevent the blaze from spreading in the remote area.

A massive thank you to Fiona the community champion @Morrison’s Carmondean in Livingston for donating refreshments for all the firefighters currently battling grass fire in west calder🚒🥰 we can’t thank you enough❤️ #community #westcalder #livingston #sfrs pic.twitter.com/gyLHPUxUVp — Livingston Fire Station (@fire_livingston) August 12, 2022

On Friday evening, Livingston Fire Station tweeted their thanks to staff at a local Morrisons who had donated refreshments to the crews battling the fire.

Almond Valley MSP Angela Constance tweeted saying: “This is a massive endeavour by our fire and rescue service to get this moorland fire at Camilty under control – praying for progress and safety of all involved.”

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 1.23pm on Wednesday August 10 to reports of a fire in the open at High Camilty, West Calder.

“Operations control has now mobilised 12 appliances to the scene, where crews remain in attendance as they work to make the area safe.”